Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: 3M Open (Tony Finau)
THIS WEEK: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, July 28-31
Course: Detroit Golf Club (Par 72, 7,370 yards)
Purse: $8.4M (Winner: $1.512M)
Defending Champion: Cam Davis
FedExCup Leader: Scottie Scheffler
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Streaming: Four daily stream feeds on ESPN+
Twitter: @RocketClassic
NOTES: There are only two events remaining before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. ... The tournament will include 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South (third hole). The course ranked as the fourth easiest on tour last year relative to par. ... Rickie Fowler is in the field as he attempts to qualify for the playoffs after missing out last year. He is currently 132nd in the standings, although several LIV Golf players will be ineligible for the playoffs. ... Davis beat Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt in a playoff last year after finishing eagle-birdie in regulation. ... Nate Lashley holds the event scoring record of 263 set in 2019. ... Wyatt Worthington II, a teaching pro from Ohio, is in the field after winning the inaugural John Shippen National Golf Invitational.
BEST BETS: Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (+1000 at BetMGM) is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 and has five consecutive top-15 results. ... Finau (+1600) is coming off his third career victory on tour to go with a pair of runner-ups in 2022. ... Will Zalatoris (+1600) makes his tournament debut coming off a T28 at The Open and has eight top-10s in 15 starts this year. ... Rookie Cameron Young (+1800) tees it up for the first time since his runner-up at The Open. It was his fourth runner-up finish this year as Young still seeks his first victory on tour. ... Max Homa (+2500) is making his first start since missing the cut at The Open. He does have two wins this season, including the Wells Fargo.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 4-7
LPGA Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: Evian Championship (Brooke Henderson)
THIS WEEK: Women's Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland, July 28-31
Course: Dundonald Links (Par 71, 6,527 yards)
Purse: $6.5M (Winner: $1M)
Defending Champion: Ryann O'Toole
Race to the CME Globe leader: Lee
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GC).
Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (NBCSPORTS app)
Twitter: @Womens_Scottish
NOTES: Two of the previous five winners of the event are in the field: O'Toole and Ariya Jutanugarn (2018). O'Toole is defending her maiden LPGA Tour victory. ... The field includes six of the top 10 players in the Rolex Rankings after Henderson withdrew on Wednesday. ... Aberdeen native Gemma Dryburgh is among five Scottish players in the field. ... Mi Jung Hur of South Korea set the tournament scoring record of 20-under 264 in 2019.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: AIG Women's Open, East Lothian, Scotland, Aug. 4-7
Champions Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship (Darren Clarke)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Aug. 5-7
--Field Level Media
