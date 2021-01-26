The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their coaching staff for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues because of COVID-19 concerns.
Instead, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon will take over head coaching duties. The team's AHL staff from the Henderson Silver Knights will also contribute as assistant coaches for the game.
The franchise said the coaching staff, which includes head coach Peter DeBoer, will self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution."
The Golden Knights are scheduled to face the Blues again on Thursday night. It is unclear if DeBoer and his assistants will be cleared to return by then.
--Field Level Media
