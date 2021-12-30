Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty underwent wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old Pacioretty played 17-plus minutes during Tuesday 6-3 road win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Earlier this season, Pacioretty missed nearly six weeks due to a fractured foot.

Pacioretty has 12 goals and nine assists (21 points) in 16 games this season.

Pacioretty has 626 points (316 goals, 310 assists) in 827 career games with the Montreal Canadiens (2008-18) and Golden Knights.

--Field Level Media

