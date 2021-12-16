William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy scored 33 seconds apart in the third period to lift the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night in Newark, N.J.
Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored a power-play goal and William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, who have scored 33 goals during their last seven games (6-1-0). Reilly Smith had a pair of assists and Robin Lehner finished with 23 saves before leaving in the late stages for his role in a skirmish.
Tomas Tatar collected a goal and an assist and Jack Hughes and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Devils, who have lost four in a row and eight of their last nine (1-7-1).
Keegan Kolesar's shot from the left circle was redirected home by Carrier to give Vegas a 2-1 lead at 3:47 of the second period. Carrier's goal was his fourth of the season and first since Dec. 1.
Karlsson's wrist shot found the top corner 7:37 into the third period and Roy converted a 2-on-1 rush against Mackenzie Blackwood (25 saves) shortly thereafter to push the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1. Karlsson's goal was his third of the season, while Roy's goal was his fifth of the season and third in his last six games.
Tatar scored on a power play and Vesey added a short-handed goal with 7:31 remaining in the third period, but Marchessault found the empty net to seal the win.
Hughes opened the scoring just 1:41 into the first period after cleaning up a rebound. It was his fifth goal of the season.
Coghlan, who was inserted into the lineup in place of Shea Theodore, forged a tie at 10:27 of the first period after his blast from above the circles sailed past Blackwood.
New Jersey's Jesper Boqvist missed the game after being entered into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman P.K. Subban was held out as a precaution.
