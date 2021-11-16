Sorry, an error occurred.
Vegas Golden Knights leading goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.
Marchessault, who joins fellow forward William Carrier in the protocol, will sit out the Golden Knights' home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
The 30-year-old Marchessault has recorded 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 15 games this season. His point total trails only Chandler Stephenson (15 points) for the club lead.
Marchessault has 308 points (139 goals, 169 assists) in 419 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Golden Knights.
Also on Tuesday, Vegas called up forwards Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
--Field Level Media
