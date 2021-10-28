Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud on Thursday signed a six-year, $16.5 million contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Whitecloud, 24, has one assist in four games this season. He reportedly is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Whitecloud has recorded 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 72 career games with the Golden Knights. He also had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 39 playoff games.

--Field Level Media

