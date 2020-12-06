Jared Goff passed for 351 yards and one touchdown, and also ran for a score, as the Los Angeles Rams moved back into a first-place tie in the NFC West with a 38-28 victory on Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals at Glendale, Ariz.
One week after falling out of first place, the Rams (8-4) are even atop the division again with the Seahawks after Seattle was upset 17-12 by the New York Giants.
Goff was 37 of 47 in the air without a turnover, bouncing back from a home loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week when he threw two interceptions and also lost a fumble. The fifth-year QB had 10 turnovers (six interceptions) in his previous four games.
The Cardinals (6-6) struggled to sustain consistent offense against a stifling Rams' defense but managed to take advantage of opportunities to stay close. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
Arizona scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to remain within striking distance, getting one on a 4-yard pass from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins after converting a fourth-and-12 during a 15-play drive.
The Cardinals also had a 4-yard TD run from Kenyan Drake early in the fourth quarter to pull within 24-21 after recovering a fumble by the Rams' Nsmiba Webster on a punt return. The Rams defense entered having given up just two second-half touchdowns all season.
The Los Angeles offense answered with a quick-strike drive that covered 76 yards on seven plays and finished on a 38-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson for a 31-21 lead with 10:07 remaining.
The Rams' defense took over from there as Justin Hollins forced a Murray fumble that was recovered by Greg Gaines with 7:25 remaining. Rams cornerback Troy Hill then returned a Murray interception 35 yards for a touchdown and a 38-21 lead with 4:33 remaining.
Arizona's Dan Arnold had two TD receptions, including a 2-yard scoring pass from Murray with 2:04 remaining. Rams receiver Robert Woods had 10 receptions for 85 yards.
The Cardinals had an early 7-0 lead on a 59-yard TD pass from Murray to Arnold on the opening drive of the game. But the Rams owned the second quarter, taking a 14-7 lead into the break on a 9-yard TD run from Cam Akers and a 1-yard scoring pass from Goff to Tyler Higbee.
Rams head coach Sean McVay improved to 7-0 against the Cardinals in four seasons, with his team scoring at least 31 points in each victory.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.