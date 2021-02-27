Frenchman Gilles Simon said he is taking a break from competitive tennis for mental-health purposes.
He made the announcement Friday on Twitter, posted in French. The translation reads:
"My heart is no longer there to travel and play in these conditions, unfortunately I have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally. Hoping that morale returns as soon as possible.
"Thank you to all the faithful for your support. See you soon."
