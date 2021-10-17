Sorry, an error occurred.
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney aggravated an ankle injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in East Rutherford, N.J.
Toney had three catches for 36 yards before exiting early in the first quarter. He limped off the field following a 16-yard reception and was promptly ruled out for the game.
Toney initially injured his ankle during the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. He set season highs with 10 receptions for 189 yards in that contest.
Toney, 22, has 23 catches for 317 yards in six games since being selected by the Giants with the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Giants entered Sunday's game without wideouts Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. Golladay was nursing a knee injury, while Slayton missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury.
--Field Level Media
