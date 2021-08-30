The New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing a trade to swap linemen, with DL B.J. Hill going to Cincy in exchange for center Billy Price, Giants head coach Joe Judge confirmed Monday.
Judge would not discuss the trade until the deal is finalized.
Hill, 26, has 7.5 career sacks in 48 games (17 starts) for the Giants, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He has played in every game for the Giants.
Price, also 26, is a former first-round pick, taken No. 21 overall by the Bengals in 2018. He has played in 42 games (19 starts) for Cincinnati but lost his position battle to Trey Hopkins.
Price gives the Giants depth in the interior of their offensive line. They also signed free agent guard Ted Larsen recently.
