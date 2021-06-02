The San Francisco Giants will wear uniforms on Saturday that honor the LGBTQ+ community, becoming the first Major League Baseball team to do so.

June is Pride Month.

The Giants will incorporate the 11 designated Pride colors into their uniform. The jerseys will have a sleeve patch with the colors, and the logo on the team hat will be specially redesigned with the colors.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a team statement.

The Giants High-A affiiliate, the Eugene Emeralds, wore similar uniforms in 2019. They were the first minor-league team to recognize Pride Month.

The Giants are scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs in a four-game series beginning Thursday at Oracle Park.

--Field Level Media

