Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford agreed a two-year, $32-million contract extension with the San Francisco Giants on Friday, keeping him with his hometown club through the 2023 season.
Crawford, 34, was set to become a free agent this offseason. A Bay Area native, who went to high school in Pleasanton, Calif., Crawford has played all 11 of his major league seasons with the Giants and was a fourth-round draft pick by the club in 2008.
In 95 games this season, Crawford was batting .296 with a .904 OPS, with both numbers well over his career averages. He also has 19 home runs, just two away from tying a career best, with 69 RBIs.
A three-time All-Star, as well as a three-time Gold Glove winner, Crawford was named to his most recent National League All-Star team this season. He was a key contributor to the Giants' World Series championship teams in 2012 and 2014.
