New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley left in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the host Dallas Cowboys with a left ankle injury.

Barkley rolled his ankle on a Cowboys defender's foot and went down. Trainers looked at his injury on the Giants' bench before he was carted to the locker room.

The fourth-year pro took two carries for 9 yards before exiting.

Barkley, 24, had returned to full form after missing most of 2020 with a torn ACL he suffered in Week 2. In the first four games of 2021, he had 186 rushing yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

