New York Giants safety Logan Ryan missed practice Friday due to COVID-19 protocols.
Head coach Joe Judge said Ryan, who is vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday but has not yet been ruled out for Monday night's game at Tampa Bay.
Judge said the Giants' medical staff is checking out possible close contacts to Ryan. As a precaution, the team's unvaccinated players participated via video chat in Friday morning's meetings.
Ryan, 30, is the Giants' leading tackler with 72 stops in nine starts this season.
If Ryan can't go, Julian Love likely will take his place opposite safety Xavier McKinney.
Linebacker Lorenzo Carter also missed Friday's practice due to a non-COVID illness.
The Giants (3-6) have won two of their past three games entering Monday's clash with the Buccaneers (6-3).
--Field Level Media
