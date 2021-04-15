After a tremendous start to the season, the San Francisco Giants placed veteran right-handed starter Johnny Cueto on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained lat.

According to the team, it's a Grade 1 strain below his pitching shoulder.

Cueto left the game in the sixth inning Wednesday against Cincinnati after tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings.

He ended up the winning pitcher and improved to 2-0 on the season with a pristine 1.80 ERA. Cueto has walked just four batters while striking out 18.

A corresponding roster move is expected to be made prior to Friday's opener against the Marlins Marlins.

