Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants last weekend, was unconditionally released on Friday.
Sanchez, 29, struggled to stay healthy during the season, making only four appearances after May 4.
He pitched twice last week. Sanchez threw three scoreless innings on Aug. 3 at Arizona and two innings of one-run ball on Aug. 7 at Milwaukee.
Sanchez was 1-1 on the season with a 3.06 ERA in nine games (seven starts). In seven major league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2014-19), Houston Astros (2019) and San Francisco (2021), he owns a 35-34 record with a 3.93 ERA in 159 games (103 starts).
--Field Level Media
