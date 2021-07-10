The San Francisco Giants recalled catcher Joey Bart from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the Giants optioned right-hander Logan Webb to Sacramento.
Webb, 24, started the Giants' 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals Friday night, allowing one hit and striking out four in three innings. The Giants' fourth-round pick in 2014 is 8-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 games -- 10 starts -- this season.
Bart, 24, will give the Giants some additional catching depth with Buster Posey currently on the injured list with a left thumb contusion. The second overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech, Bart will start at catcher and hit seventh Saturday afternoon against the Nationals.
Bart went 0-for-1 in an 8-6, seven-inning loss at the Colorado Rockies in his season debut on May 4. In 34 games with the Giants, Bart is a career .231 hitter with no home runs and seven RBIs.
--Field Level Media
