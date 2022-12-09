New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury.
Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice.
Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
"It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said. "It's just a long season. We'll see where he is today."
When asked if Barkley will play on Sunday, Daboll said, "I hope so."
The Giants ruled out cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (top) and Josh Ezeudu (neck). They listed defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) as doubtful for the game.
Barkley, 25, has not missed a game this season.
Barkley is fourth in the NFL with 1,055 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has eight touchdowns with 40 receptions for 241 yards.
The Giants (7-4-1) trail the Eagles (11-1) by 3.5 games in the division. Sunday is the first of two games between the teams, who play again in Week 18 in Philadelphia (Jan. 8).
--Field Level Media
