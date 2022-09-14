Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) hits a two RBI single during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) after hitting a RBI single during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) hits a RBI single during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) is tagged out at second base by San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman David Villar (70) congratulates shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman David Villar (70) scores a run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) is removed from the game during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman David Villar (70) is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) scores a run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman David Villar (70) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman David Villar (70) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) hits a RBI double during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a RBI single during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) is tagged out at second base by San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) scores a run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) is congratulated by center fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) after scoring a run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) fist pumps first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) after hitting a single during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) scores a run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) hits a single during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Wynns drove in three runs, left-hander Carlos Rodon struck out eight in five sharp innings, and the San Francisco Giants made it two of three over the visiting Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon.
John Brebbia got hot-hitting Dansby Swanson to line out to center field representing the tying run to end the eighth, allowing the Giants (69-74) to beat the Braves (88-55) for the third time in seven games this season.
Wynns, the club’s backup catcher, had an RBI single in the second and a two-run single in the sixth, the latter completing the game’s scoring.
The three RBIs increased his season total to just 18 and came within one of a single-game career-high, which he set last season with the Baltimore Orioles and tied in June in a 12-10 Giants win in Atlanta.
J.D. Davis drove in San Francisco’s other run with a fourth-inning double that plated David Villar, who had led off with a double.
All four Giants runs were charged to Charlie Morton (8-6), who was pulled one out into San Francisco’s two-run sixth. He allowed four hits and two walks in his 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Braves reliever Jesse Chavez allowed two inherited runners to score.
Rodon (13-8) tied Logan Webb for the team lead in wins by limiting the Braves to two hits and one unearned run in his five innings. He walked one.
The eight strikeouts increased his career-best season total to 220.
Atlanta’s only run came in the third and temporarily tied the game at 1-1. An errant pickoff throw by Wynns allowed Vaughn Grissom, who had walked, to reach second, from where he scored on a Robbie Grossman single.
Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander, Brebbia and Camilo Doval relieved Rodon after his exit, which could’ve been due to dipping velocity. Only Brebbia allowed more than one baserunner.
The Braves put two aboard with one out in the eighth on singles by Eddie Rosario and Grossman, before Brebbia struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. and won a seven-pitch duel with Swanson, who had three hits in the first two games of the series, including a homer in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory.
Doval needed 12 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth for his 23rd save.
Wynns and Davis had two hits apiece to account for all but one of the Giants’ total.
Grossman went 3-for-3 and William Contreras added two hits for the Braves, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
