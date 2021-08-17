The San Francisco Giants promoted right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood from Triple-A Sacramento.

Chatwood, 31, signed a minor league deal with San Francisco on Aug. 5. The Toronto Blue Jays released Chatwood on July 31.

In 30 games with the Blue Jays, Chatwood was 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 innings.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Jay Jackson was sent down to Triple-A and righty Tyler Beede was moved to the 60-day injured list. Jackson appeared in 15 games this season, going 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts.

