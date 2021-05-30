The San Francisco Giants placed left-handed reliever Caleb Baragar on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation in advance of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Giants recalled right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
Baragar, 27, last appeared in Friday's 8-5 victory over the Dodgers with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He has 21 relief appearances this season, going 2-1 with a 0.52 ERA. He has not given up a home run in 17 1/3 innings.
Baragar is in his second big league season and is 7-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 45 career appearances with the Giants.
Tropeano, 30, was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three appearances with the Giants earlier this season. He was 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three appearances at Sacramento.
In seven major league seasons, Tropeano is 14-14 with a 4.25 ERA with the Houston Astros (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2015-16, 2018-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (2020) and Giants.
--Field Level Media
