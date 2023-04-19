The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.
Wood, 32, has no decisions and a 1.80 ERA through three starts this season.
An All-Star in 2017, Wood is 71-60 with a 3.67 ERA in 243 games (193 starts) with four teams over 11 seasons.
The Giants recalled right-hander Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding transaction.
Beck, 26, is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts at Sacramento this season.
