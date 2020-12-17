New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Bradberry's case is not related to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's positive test, the team said.
According to the Giants, Bradberry was placed on the list because he was deemed to be a high-risk close contact of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization.
The Giants' top cover cornerback, Bradberry leads a rather thin group at the position.
If Bradberry continues to test negative and remains asymptomatic, he's eligible to be activated Monday.
Bradberry, 27, signed with the Giants as a free agent in March. He left the Carolina Panthers to sign a three-year, $43.5 million deal.
--Field Level Media
