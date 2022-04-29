The San Francisco Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt and right-hander Dominic Leone on the injured list Friday after both players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Giants added outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka'ai Tom and right-hander Mauricio Llovera to their big-league roster. The club released left-hander Darien Nunez.

Belt, 34, is hitting .242 with four homers and nine RBIs in 17 games this season. He has 171 homers and 570 RBIs in 1,249 career games with San Francisco.

Leone, 30, is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in nine relief appearances this season. He has one save.

Krizan has yet to appear in the majors. Tom played in 48 games last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics, hitting .139 (15-for-108) with two homers and 12 RBIs.

Llovera is 1-0 with a 12.91 ERA in seven career relief appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In