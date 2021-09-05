The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Austin Slater (concussion) on the 7-day injured list on Sunday before their home game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled outfielder Steven Duggar from Triple-A Sacramento.
Slater, 28, is hitting .227 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs through 118 games this season. He suffered the concussion during Saturday's game with the Dodgers when he hit the outfield wall.
Duggar, 27, started in center field Sunday night against the Dodgers and had a triple off Walker Buehler.
In 83 games this season entering Sunday, Duggar was hitting .267 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs to go with six stolen bases.
In 15 games with Sacramento, Duggar batted .279 and stole eight bases.
--Field Level Media
