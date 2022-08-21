wire Giants outlast Rockies in 11 innings Field Level Media Aug 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evan Longoria hit a grand slam among his three hits, Austin Wynn had two hits, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in 11 innings in Denver on Sunday.Dominic Leone (4-4) pitched one inning of relief and Zack Littell got the final three outs for his first save.Randal Grichuk homered among his two hits, Brian Serven and Elehuris Montero also went deep and Ryan McMahon, Sam Hilliard and Charlie Blackmon had two hits each for Colorado.San Francisco scored the winning run on Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the second. Longoria doubled, Thairo Estrada reached on an error, Brandon Crawford drove in Longoria with a single and Wynns singled to left to bring home Estrada.It stayed that way until the fifth inning when Colorado got to starter Jakob Junis. Hilliard singled to right and Serven hit his sixth homer to left to tie it at 2-2.San Francisco broke the tie in the seventh inning. Mike Yastrzemski led off with a single, Austin Slater doubled and J.D. Davis walked to load the bases. Longoria homered on the next pitch from Kyle Freeland to give the Giants a 6-2 lead and end Freeland's day.Freeland allowed six runs -- five earned -- and seven hits. He struck out five and walked three in 6 1/3 innings.Montero led off the bottom of the seventh with his fourth home run. One out later Hilliard's line drive hit Junis, and after he threw to first for the out he left the game.He allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings.The Rockies struck again in the eighth. McMahon doubled, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Blackmon's single. Grichuk then homered to center, his 13th, to tie it at 6.San Francisco scored twice in the 10th on an RBI single by Estrada and a run-scoring double by Wynns to lead 8-6. Colorado tied it in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles by McMahon and Blackmon.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival Police: Marietta woman left dog in hot car, causing its death Reptile enthusiasts congregate at Cobb Civic Center California woman arrested for setting fires in Kennesaw home
