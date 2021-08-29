New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended for six games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substance policy, the NFL has announced.

Anderson, fighting to make the team after signing a one-year, $1.127 million deal, must sit out the first six weeks of the season.

The 27-year-old is allowed to play in Sunday's preseason finale against the visiting New England Patriots.

Anderson joined the Giants after four seasons with the Washington Football Team, who took him in the second round out of Alabama in 2017.

In 52 games (four starts) in Washington, Anderson totaled 86 tackles, six sacks and five forced fumbles.

