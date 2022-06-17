New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard was suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 season Friday after he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard, who went undrafted out of Ohio State, made his NFL debut last season and played in two games with the Giants. He totaled 15 snaps, all on special teams.

Hilliard, 25, was waived by the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 31 of last year and signed by the Giants a day later. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-October due to an ankle injury.

He will be eligible to join the Giants on Sept. 19, one day following their Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

--Field Level Media

