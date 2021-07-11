Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.