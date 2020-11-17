The New York Giants have another case of COVID-19.

"(Monday) night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19," the Giants announced Tuesday morning. "The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today."

The Giants (3-7) are entering their bye week and don't play in Week 11. This is the second time the team had a player test positive for COVID-19.

Prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, offensive lineman Will Hernandez tested positive.

Hernandez, who spent nearly two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list, returned to the team last week and played in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

