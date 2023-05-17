Wilmer Flores hit a two-run single to key a three-run eighth inning and lift the host San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Wednesday.
Flores had two hits and two RBIs, while Blake Sabol and Thairo Estrada each added two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who swept the three-game series.
Casey Schmitt drove in two runs and Brandon Crawford had an RBI single.
Giants starter Ross Stripling left after 3 1/3 innings with low back tightness. Stripling gave up four hits and three runs, with two strikeouts and one walk.
John Brebbia (2-0) earned the win in relief.
Camilo Doval allowed three baserunners but tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save in 12 opportunities. Doval earned saves in all three games.
Trea Turner struck out to end the game.
Bryson Stott hit a solo home run and J.T. Realmuto doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Phillies, who have lost four straight. Turner went 2-for-5.
Phillies starter Taijuan Walker lasted only 2/3 of an inning, allowing four hits and four runs along with two walks and one strikeout. Walker was replaced by Matt Strahm.
Gregory Soto (1-3) took the loss.
J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger each produced pinch-hit singles to open the bottom of the eighth inning against Soto. Joey Bart then dropped down a bunt single to load the bases. LaMonte Wade Jr.'s fielder's choice grounder resulted in the lead runner thrown out at home. Estrada followed with an RBI single to center for a 5-4 lead.
Michael Conforto's grounder resulted in Bart being thrown out at home. But Flores responded with a two-run single to left for a 7-4 advantage.
The Giants loaded the bases with two outs in the first and Schmitt lofted a two-run single to right for a 2-0 advantage. Sabol and Crawford each added RBI singles and the Giants led by four runs.
Realmuto laced a two-run double down the left-field line in the fourth to get the Phillies within 4-2. It extended Realmuto's hitting streak to 10 in a row. Alec Bohm then added a sacrifice fly and the deficit was reduced to 4-3.
Stott ripped a solo homer to right in the fifth to tie the game at 4.
