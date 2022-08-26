wire Giants cut S Andrew Adams, bring back K Ryan Santoso Field Level Media Aug 26, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New York Giants released safety Andrew Adams and brought back kicker Ryan Santoso on Friday.The team also signed wide receiver Travis Toivonen ahead of Sunday's preseason finale against the New York Jets.Adams, 29, rejoined the Giants on July 26 after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.He has 190 tackles and seven interceptions in 87 games (35 starts) with the Giants (2016-17) and Bucs.Santoso, who turned 27 on Friday, provides insurance after Graham Gano sustained a concussion in last Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Santoso was on the Giants' practice squad in 2020. He has made 4-of-5 field goals in seven career games with the Tennessee Titans (2019), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Detroit Lions (2021).Toivonen, 24, spent time on New York's practice squad last season but has not appeared in an NFL game.NFL teams must reduce their active rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Struck by car, Kennesaw Mountain High School student sustains life-threatening injuries 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — August 26-28 Cobb resident rewarded for help in arson investigation Town Center plans excite CID board, but residents are wary
