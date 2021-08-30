The San Francisco Giants claimed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
Quintana, 32, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Angels in January and went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 24 appearances (10 starts). He struck out 73 batters and walked 29 in 53 1/3 innings.
An All-Star in 2016, Quintana is 83-80 lifetime with a 3.83 ERA in 278 games (257 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2012-17), Cubs (2017-20) and Angels.
The Giants, who have the best record in the majors, open a four-game home series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.