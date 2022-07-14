The San Francisco Giants claimed left-handed pitcher Aaron Fletcher off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Fletcher, 26, was designated for assignment last week, midway through his first season in Pittsburgh.

In nine appearances out of the bullpen this season, Fletcher was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA and only six strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.

He appeared in 10 games for the Seattle Mariners across 2020 and 2021 before the Pirates claimed him off waivers from Seattle in March.

San Francisco placed left-hander Jake McGee on unconditional release waivers in an additional move.

McGee, who turns 36 next month, was 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA in 24 relief appearances in his second season in San Francisco.

The Pirates also outrighted left-hander Cam Vieaux to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers.

