The San Francisco Giants placed catcher Joey Bart on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a mid-back strain.
The designation is retroactive to Friday and manager Gabe Kapler characterized Bart's injury as "very mild."
Bart, 26, batted .215 with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 97 games with San Francisco last season. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.
In Bart's absence, Kapler said catching duties will be split between Roberto Perez and rookie Blake Sabol.
The Giants recalled 6-foot-11 right-hander Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
Hjelle, 25, was 1-2 with a 5.76 ERA in eight appearances out of the San Francisco bullpen last season.
--Field Level Media
