The New York Giants agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent tight end Jordan Akins, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Financial details were not available for the contract, which is pending the results of a physical.

Akins, who turned 30 on Tuesday, caught 24 passes for 214 yards in 13 games (three starts) in his fourth season with the Houston Texans in 2021.

He has 114 career receptions for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns in 58 games (23 starts) since Houston drafted him in the third round in 2018.

Akins joins a tight end depth chart in New York that includes Ricky Seals-Jones, Jake Hausmann and Chris Myarick.

--Field Level Media

