San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday afternoon's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA) had been sidelined with a neck strain. The 34-year-old did not have a rehab assignment but apparently had no problems Tuesday when he threw three simulated innings.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said things "went well. ... Velocity was right where it needs to be."

Cobb is 66-62 with a 3.93 ERA in 182 career starts with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and Giants.

Also on Sunday, San Francisco optioned right-hander Mauricio Llovera to Triple-A Sacramento.

Llovera, 26, is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 11 appearances (one start) this season. He is 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in 18 career relief appearances (one start) with the Philadelphia Phillies and Giants.

--Field Level Media

