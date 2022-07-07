The San Francisco Giants acquired right-hander Tobias Myers from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations on Thursday.

Myers, who turns 24 next month, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. He has not made his major league debut.

He went 1-9 with a 6.00 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Columbus this season before being designated for assignment by Cleveland on Saturday.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, Myers is 32-25 with a 3.76 ERA in 98 games (86 starts) in the minors since 2016.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, San Francisco transferred right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day injured list. He is scheduled to have season-ending surgery on his right ankle next week.

--Field Level Media

