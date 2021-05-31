San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria left Monday's game with right side soreness and said he's going to have an MRI on Tuesday.
Longoria doesn't expect to start Tuesday.
Longoria went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run before leaving in the sixth inning of a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Longoria was replaced by Mauricio Dubon.
Longoria is batting .274/.360/.510 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 48 games.
--Field Level Media
