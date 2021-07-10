Giannis Antotokounmpo isn't about to stop having fun even with his Milwaukee Bucks facing a 2-0 series deficit to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Antetokounmpo showed his fun-loving side by channeling his inner Marshawn Lynch while addressing reporters on Saturday.
"I'm just here not to get fined," Antotokounmpo said with a smile. After a brief pause, he added "I'm joking, I'm joking."
Antotokounmpo quickly got serious and addressed playing Sunday's Game 3 in Milwaukee. The two-time reigning NBA MVP has put concerns about his hyperextended left knee in the rearview mirror after totaling 62 points in the first games, including 42 in the Bucks' 118-108 loss in Game 2 on Thursday.
Lynch famously said his quote -- repeatedly, in fact -- at Super Bowl XLIX Media Day six years ago.
--Field Level Media
