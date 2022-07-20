New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday night after helping the American League All-Stars to a 3-2 win over the National League team.
Playing in his hometown of Los Angeles, Stanton went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning that put the AL on the board. The blast traveled an estimated 457 feet.
"It's hard to put into words that this is reality right now," said Stanton, who grew up watching games at Dodger Stadium. "It's really cool. I'm soaking it all in."
Stanton joins Ken Griffey Jr., Miguel Tejada, Cal Ripken Jr. and Dave Parker as the only players in league history to win a league MVP, All-Star Game MVP and a Home Run Derby.
A 13-year veteran, Stanton has spent the last five seasons with the Yankees after eight years with the Miami/Florida Marlins. In 1,400 career games, he is hitting .267 with 371 home runs and 954 RBIs.
This season, he has 24 homers and 61 RBIs, with a .237 average.
Stanton, 32, is a five-time All-Star, with four of those selections coming during his time with the Marlins.
