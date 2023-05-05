Undefeated boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention and three years of probation on Friday in Baltimore circuit court for his role in a 2020 hit-and-run that injured a pregnant woman and three others.
Davis, 28, pleaded guilty in February to four traffic offenses related to the case. He will serve the sentence at the home of Calvin Ford, his coach and trainer. He was placed on three years probation and is also required to complete 200 hours of community service as part of the sentence.
Davis was in downtown Baltimore on Nov. 5, 2020 and had an escort from local police. He turned away from the police escort, ran a red light and struck a car before crashing into a fence.
When another car showed up, Davis and the woman he was with returned to his vehicle and left the scene.
According to the Baltimore Banner, Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy said Davis had refused to apologize to the victim, Jyair Smith, who was pregnant at the time.
"Three words: ‘I am sorry,'" Handy said. "And he was not man enough to do that ... He's shown absolutely no remorse."
The sentencing came just two weeks after Davis improved to 29-0 with a knockout of Ryan Garcia in a fight in Las Vegas. The WBA lightweight champion since 2019, Davis has won 27 of his 29 fights via knockout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.