Georgia wide receiver George Pickens will undergo surgery on the torn ACL he suffered in a non-contact play, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday.
The sophomore sustained the injury Tuesday, putting his 2021 season in jeopardy.
"The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved," Smart said. "George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day."
Pickens made the 2019 All-SEC Freshman Team and was Georgia's co-leading receiver in 2020 along with Kearis Jackson. Both had 36 receptions, with Jackson racking up 514 yards to Pickens' 513. Pickens led the team with six receiving touchdowns.
A five-star recruit from Hoover, Ala., the 6-foot-3 Pickens has 85 catches for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons in Athens.
