Georgia Tech signed Josh Pastner to a three-year extension Thursday, keeping the head coach with the Yellow Jackets through the 2025-26 season.
Financial terms were not released.
"Coach Pastner has done a masterful job of building our men's basketball program into an ACC champion," Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "Since his arrival at Georgia Tech, he has never wavered from his commitment to build a championship-caliber program through recruiting and developing student-athletes that are great fits for Tech, both on and off the floor."
Pastner led Tech to an ACC Tournament championship in 2020-21 and the Jackets' first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 years. They lost to upstart Loyola-Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tourney.
Pastner, 43, is 82-76 in five seasons at Tech. He went 167-73 in seven seasons at Memphis from 2009-16.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.