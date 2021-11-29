Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Houston Griffith (3) pursues in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Houston Griffith (3) pursues in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore
Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the biggest offensive weapon for Georgia Tech in 2021, said Monday he will transfer.
"After a long and hard process and talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," he posted to social media. "I have loved my time here at Georgia Tech."
As a sophomore this season, Gibbs carried the ball 143 times for 746 yards with four touchdowns, and he added 470 yards and two touchdowns on 36 receptions.
His best game came Oct. 23 in a 48-40 loss to Virginia, when he ran 13 times for 132 yards with a touchdown.
Gibbs accounted for more than one-third of Georgia Tech's total 2,028 rushing yards on the season. The Georgia native was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 8 in the nation at his position in the Class of 2020.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 3-9 (2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) record. Their offense ranked No. 92 in the nation.
