Mar 7, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner reacts in the second half of the first round of the ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech parted ways with head coach Josh Pastner on Friday.
The move came one day after the Yellow Jackets dropped an 89-81 decision to Pittsburgh in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“Coach Pastner has been an incredible ambassador for Georgia Tech, treating others with the utmost respect and wearing his passion on his sleeve,” Georgia Tech atletic director J Batt said in a release. “His genuine care for student-athletes, our men’s basketball program, our athletics department and the Institute is unquestionable. On behalf of the Georgia Tech community, I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Josh, his wife, Kerri, and their family for their service to the Institute. We wish them all of the very best wherever their journey takes them next.”
After Thursday's loss, Pastner said "I hope to be at Georgia Tech. I love Georgia Tech. I love my job. I have a real passion for it, and I believe in it."
Pastner, 45, has posted a 109-114 record during his time with the Yellow Jackets, including 15-18 this season. He led Georgia Tech to a conference tournament championship in 2020-21 and an NCAA Tournament appearance, but it was knocked out by Loyola-Chicago in the opening game.
Pastner also spent seven seasons with Memphis (2009-16). He owned a 167-73 record with the Tigers, helping the club to two regular-season Conference USA championships, three conference tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Anthony Wilkins will serve as the program’s interim head coach until a new coach can be hired. He has been a member of the coaching staff since 2018 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2022.
