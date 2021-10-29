Sorry, an error occurred.
Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will miss the start of the 2021-22 season following knee surgery earlier this week.
Parham had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be out indefinitely, the school announced.
He averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25 games (14 starts) last season for the Yellow Jackets, who won the ACC Tournament for the first time since 1993.
Parham played two seasons at VMI before transferring to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2019-20 season. His career numbers include 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 118 games (82 starts).
The Yellow Jackets open the season at home against Stetson on Nov. 12.
--Field Level Media
