Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts to a call during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech fired head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury on Monday.
Associate head coach Brent Key was named interim head coach.
Collins finishes with a 10-28 record in three-plus seasons in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets have lost nine straight games to FBS opponents following Saturday's 27-10 loss to UCF. The Ramblin Wreck are 1-3 this season, their only win coming against FCS Western Carolina.
"I am grateful to Coach Collins for his hard work and commitment to our student athletes," Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera said in a release. "Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve. We are committed to rebuilding the program and a coaching change is a necessary first step in that process."
Collins had three years left on his contract, with a buyout of $11.37 million, per reports.
Stansbury hired Collins from Temple, where he went 15-10 in two seasons. Stansbury has been Tech's AD since 2006.
Frank Neville, chief of staff and senior vice president of strategic initiatives, has been named interim director of athletics.
The school announced that a national search will get underway this week to recruit a new AD and head coach, led by Parker Executive Search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.