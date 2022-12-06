Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) drives on Georgia Bulldogs guard Mardrez McBride (13) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) and guard Deivon Smith (5) and center Rodney Howard (24) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Deivon Smith (5) dribbles against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) is defended by Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) shoots past Georgia Bulldogs center Frank Anselem (5) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) dunks against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) and forward Jailyn Ingram (15) box out Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Frank Anselem (5) grabs a rebound over forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) boxes out Georgia Bulldogs center Braelen Bridges (23) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head football coach Brent Key talks with former MLB player Mark Teixeira at halftime of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Frank Anselem (5) dunks against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head football coach Brent Key addresses the crowd against the Georgia Bulldogs at halftime at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Frank Anselem (5) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Braelen Bridges (23) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner coaches against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Braelen Bridges (23) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) defends Georgia Bulldogs forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Hill (11) drives past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White coaches against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White on the bench against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets athletic director J Batt watches a game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Miles Kelly's running one-hander in the lane with 23.8 seconds left lifted Georgia Tech to a 79-77 victory over visiting Georgia on Monday in Atlanta.
Kelly, who scored all 17 of his points in the second half, made a 3-pointer with his team trailing 77-73 with 1:04 left before hitting the game-winning shot on the Yellow Jackets' next possession.
Georgia Tech's Jalon Moore stole Terry Roberts' in-bounds pass from underneath the Yellow Jackets' basket with seven seconds left and hit the second of two free-throw attempts. Roberts was called for an offensive foul on Georgia's next possession and Oquendo's long-range 3-point attempt off a steal clanged off the rim as time expired.
Kelly added five rebounds and two assists, while Ja'von Franklin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Moore chipped in 12 points and Deivon Smith finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3), who have won three of their past four games, shot 30 of 63 (47.6 percent) from the field, including 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Georgia (7-3) was led by Roberts, who had a team-high 16 points and seven assists to go along with four rebounds, while Kario Oquendo added 15 points and seven rebounds. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, while Jailyn Ingram chipped in nine points.
The Bulldogs shot 31 of 58 (53.4 percent) from the field, including 6 of 13 (46.2 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to outrebounding the Yellow Jackets 31-29.
The Yellow Jackets opened the second half on a 14-4 run to take a 48-43 lead following Moore's layup with 17:07 left in the game before Ingram hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead with 16:25 remaining.
Neither team led by more than two points until Frank Anselem and Roberts hit back-to back shots to give the Bulldogs a 77-73 lead with 2:12 left before Kelly's 3-pointer trimmed the lead to one with 1:04 to go.
After the Yellow Jackets took a 22-14 lead on Lance Terry's jumper with 9:30 left in the first half, the Bulldogs closed on a 25-12 run to take a 39-34 lead at halftime.
