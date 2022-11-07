Lance Terry
Transfer Lance Terry scored 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers as Georgia Tech beat Division II Clayton State, 93-63, on Monday night.
Clayton State pushed Georgia Tech for the first half and the game was tied at 34-all at halftime.
Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard added his fourth-career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Brian Coffey II led the Lakers with 17 points in a balanced scoring effort. He was 8 of 19 from the field but only 1 of 6 from 3-point range and had five turnovers.
Clayton State took a brief two-point lead in the second half before Georgia Tech pushed its lead to as much as 37 with a 15-1 run, forcing nine consecutive Lakers misses.
Fourteen of Terry's points came in the second half, including a stretch with four 3-pointers in a span of one minute, 52 seconds.
Chris Chambers keyed Clayton State with eight points in the first half. The Lakers shot 40 percent from the field while holding Georgia Tech to 36 percent and forcing six Yellow Jacket turnovers.
Clayton State, which can count the game as an exhibition on its Division II ledger, played without all-conference center Jalen Shaw. Shaw was courtside at McCamish Pavilion in a walking boot.
--Field Level Media
